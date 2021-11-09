Sunderland 1 Bradford 1: Story of the night as visitors win penalty shootout and Cats top Papa John's Trophy group
Sunderland endured another frustrating night as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bradford before losing a penalty shootout in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Lee Johnson named a strong side as the hosts came from behind courtesy of Nathan Broadhead’s equaliser, which cancelled out Theo Robinson’s opener in 90 minutes.
The draw means Sunderland have finished top of their group and will be drawn at home in the next round.
Yet the Black Cats have now gone four games without a win in all competitions, with over a week to go ahead of a meeting with promotion rivals Ipswich in League One.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 52) Bradford 1 (Robinson, 36) [Bradford win 4-2 on penalties]
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 22:14
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Richardson, Alves, Younger, Gooch, Sonha (Winchester, 73), O’Nien, Pritchard, Embleton (Taylor, 73), Dajaku, Broadhead (Harris, 57)
- Subs: Burge, Dyce, Wright, Winchester, Taylor, O’Brien, Harris
- Bradford XI: Hornsby, Threlkeld, Cooke, Foulds, Vernam, Kelleher, Evans, Angol (Watt, 45), Robinson, Staunton, Scales
- Subs: O’Donnell, Canavan, Songo’o, Gillead, Watt, Sutton
