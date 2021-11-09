The Black Cats have already progressed to the knockout stages of the competition following wins over Lincoln and Manchester United Under-21s, while The Bantams have already been eliminated following defeats against those teams.

Still, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will be keen to get back to winning ways following three consecutive defeats, including Saturday’s FA Cup loss against Mansfield.

The Wearsiders don’t have another league game until November, 20, when they’ll host promotion rivals Ipswich Town, due to the upcoming international break.

Sunderland vs Bradford blog.

Johnson will use tonight’s match to have a look at players who haven’t received much game time this season, while some under-23 players are also set to feature.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the fixture, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light.

