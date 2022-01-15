After a goalless first half, Lee Johnson’s side opened the scoring when Aiden O’Brien’s deflected effort looped past Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin.

Sunderland appeared to be in control when defender Ross Sykes was sent off for a second yellow card 14 minutes from time, yet there was a late twist.

Mitchell Clark pulled a goal back in the 84th minute as Sunderland were cut open too easily.

Aiden O'Brien.

Here’s how the game played out:

