Sunderland 1 Accrington Stanley 1 LIVE: Reaction as Mitchell Clark goal earns hosts a point after Aiden O'Brien opener and Ross Sykes red card
Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 3-1 by Lincoln on Tuesday night as they missed the chance to go top of the League One table.
Accrington are 11th in the division ahead of the match and are unbeaten in their last four league games.
Sunderland won 2-1 when the sides met earlier in the season, with Dan Neil and Carl Winchester scoring the goals.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
RECAP: Accrington Stanley 1 (Clark, 84) Sunderland 1 (O’Brien, 47)
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 18:30
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Pritchard (O’Brien, 45), Dajaku, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Xhemajli, Diamond, Hawkes, D. Hume, T. Hume, O’Brien
- Accrington Stanley XI: Savin, Clark, Nottingham, Sykes, O’Sullivan (Rich-Baghuelou, 80), Pell, Butcher, Hamilton, Amankwah, McConville (Longelo, 80), Bishop
- Subs: Isherwood, Rodgers, Baghuelou, Longelo, Nolan, Morgan, Malcolm
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Full-time verdict from the Wham Stadium
Full-Time: Accrington Stanley 1 Sunderland 1
90+2’ Embleton corner cleared
Embleton’s corner is headed away by Pell.
Four minutes added time
84’ Goal Accrington (Clark)
How has that been allowed to happen?
Sunderland were cut open from a goal kick as Butcher squared the ball to Clark inside the area, providing a tap in for the latter.
1-1.
80’ Double change for Accrington
76’ RED CARD - Sykes sent off!
The Accrington defender was already booked and was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Stewart.
The hosts are down to 10 men.
72’ Accrington still threatening
Hoffmann hasn’t had many saves to make but the hosts are still creating chances.
This time Bishop’s headed knock down found Pell in the box, yet the midfielder couldn’t get a clean strike, allowing Hoffmann to save his scuffed effort.