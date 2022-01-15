Sunderland 1 Accrington Stanley 0 LIVE: Aiden O'Brien goal gives Cats the lead in League One clash
Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 3-1 by Lincoln on Tuesday night as they missed the chance to go top of the League One table.
Accrington are 11th in the division ahead of the match and are unbeaten in their last four league games.
Sunderland won 2-1 when the sides met earlier in the season, with Dan Neil and Carl Winchester scoring the goals.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 1 (O’Brien, 47)
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:20
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Pritchard (O’Brien, 45), Dajaku, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Xhemajli, Diamond, Hawkes, D. Hume, T. Hume, O’Brien
- Accrington Stanley XI: Savin, Clark, Nottingham, Sykes, O’Sullivan, Pell, Butcher, Hamilton, Amankwah, McConville, Bishop
- Subs: Isherwood, Rodgers, Baghuelou, Longelo, Nolan, Morgan, Malcolm
57’ Sykes booked
Accrington are still causing problems.
Another knock down in the Sunderland box fell to Hamilton who fired his low shot wide.
The Accrington players appealed for a corner but a goal kick was given.
Sykes was booked after complaining to the referee.
The celebration
50’ Accrington go close
48’ GOALLLLLLL!!!!! O’BRIEN!!!
An instant impact.
Doyle stepped out of defence before setting up O’Brien whose shot from distance took a deflection and looped into the top corner.
1-0 Sunderland!
Half-time change for Sunderland
First-half verdict from the Wham Stadium
Half-Time: Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 0
45+1’ Almost an own goal
Amankwah’s error allowed Dajaku to deliver a low cross from the right before Sykes turned the ball over the bar.
The visitors couldn’t take advantage of the corner.
Three minutes added time
43’ Flanagan keeps hosts out
Sunderland have really struggled to deal with Accrington’s physicality in the last few minutes.
Another flick on fell to Pell inside the area before Flangan threw himself in front of the shot to concede a corner.