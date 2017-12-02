Sunderland 1-3 Reading: Player ratings after another defensive horror show

Sunderland dropped back to second bottom in the table after a heavy defeat to Reading.

Here's how the players rated....

ROBBIN RUITER

Looked in control for the most part but beaten too easily at his near post by Barrow's volley. 5

ADAM MATTHEWS

A mixed display. Should have had an assist on half time before McManaman handled. Caught dawdling for the second Reading goal but made good runs forward throughout. 5

JOHN O'SHEA

Another three goals conceded at home despite a first half in which Reading rarely threatened. In the second half the lack of energy in Sunderland's spine was exposed again. 5

TYIAS BROWNING

Caught out badly for the third goal, flat-footed as Barrow scored. Neither he nor O'Shea got much protection from their midfield, however. 5

BRYAN OVIEDO (Galloway, 59)

Sunderland's woes deepened when Oviedo went off with a knee injury just before the hour. Had again been Sunderland's best performer in defence and arguably in attack too. 7

LEE CATTERMOLE (Gooch, 80)

Lucky to stay on the pitch in the first half after two reckless challenges. Didn't do enough and poor in possession. 3

GEORGE HONEYMAN

One of Sunderland's brightest players by a distance, trying to drive the team on in a difficult second half. Went close with a couple of efforts. 6

DARRON GIBSON

Superb at Burton after coming off the bench but this was another home game where Sunderland's midfield looked well off the pace required at his level. Too easy for Reading to play through them in the second half. 3

AIDEN McGEADY (Asoro, 67)

Cost his team dearly, giving the ball in away in a woeful area and allowing Reading to break for the crucial opening goal. Almost caught out on a couple of other occasions. 3

CALLUM McMANAMAN

Awful decision making and could have no complaints about the second yellow, turning the ball in with his arm. Left his side in big trouble at a crucial time. 2

LEWIS GRABBAN

Took the penalty well but contributed little in open play. Service was poor. 5

Subs

BRENDAN GALLOWAY

A solid enough return to the side, trying to get forward and relatively secure in defence. 6

JOEL ASORO

The only positive for Sunderland, winning a penalty and causing Reading problems throughout his cameo. 8

LYNDEN GOOCH

Bright and made some good runs forward. 6

Unused: Steele, Love, Maja, Wilson

Reading XI: Mannone; Gunter, McShane, Moore, Bacuna; van den Berg, Edwards, Kelly (Clement 80), Aluko (Beerens, 80), Barrow, Kermorgant (Bodvarsson, 90)

Unused subs: Jaakola, Ilori, Blackett, Popa

Referee: Keith Stroud (Bournemouth)

Booked: McShane 16, Cattermole 34, Oviedo 43, Aluko 43

Red Card: McManaman, 45

Attendance: 27, 386