Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham: Player ratings as visitors hold on with ten men

Sunderland couldn't make their numerical advantage count as Birmingham held on for a point.

Here's how the Black Cats rated....

ROBBIN RUITER

Made some good saves with his side under pressure in the latter stages of the first half. 6

DONALD LOVE

Got in some excellent positions going forward and deserved his assist, even if it came from a scuffed shot on goal. Tired later on and quality declined significantly. 5

TYIAS BROWNING

Sunderland's best centre-back again, covering well and strong in the air. 6

JOHN O'SHEA

Sunderland's defence looked uncertain throughout with Gallagher a real threat before his red card. O'Shea and Wilson looked exposed at times but the captain did well in the air. 6

MARC WILSON

Struggled against Gallagher and was beaten for pace by Jota too easily. 5

ADAM MATTHEWS

Given a torrid time in the first half by the superb Jota, but fared better in the second. 5

DARRON GIBSON (Ndong, 73)

Sunderland's most composed player on the ball though set pieces were a disappointment. Showed a good range of passing. 6

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Missed a glorious opportunity to put the Black Cats ahead late on and gave the ball away for the first goal, but some superb work helped set up the first half equaliser. 6

LYNDEN GOOCH

Industry as high as ever but couldn't quite find the final ball from some good positions. 5

JAMES VAUGHAN (Asoro, 73)

Battled well and created some good openings for his team, firing just wide with a long range effort minutes after the break. 6

LEWIS GRABBAN (Maja, 73)

Brilliant anticipation to score the goal, but missed a glorious chance minutes earlier. Wasted some good openings but quality movement meant he was always a threat. 6

Subs

DIDIER NDONG

Some good interceptions but poor on the ball. 5

JOSH MAJA

Unable to make an impact. 5

JOEL ASORO

Showed his pace but easily marshaled by the Birmingham defence. 5

Unused: Steele, Oviedo, McManaman, McGeady

Birmingham City XI: Stockdale; Colin, Dean, Morrison, Grounds; Kieftenbeld, Gardner, Ndoye (Jutkiewicz, 85) ; Boga (Maghoma, 79), Jota (Davis, 79), Gallagher

Unused subs: Trueman, Nsue, Bramall, Gleeson

Bookings: Kieftenbeld, 64 Gardner, 80 Grounds, 90

Sent off: Gallagher, 67