Sunderland 1-1 Birmingham: Player ratings as visitors hold on with ten men

Sunderland couldn't make their numerical advantage count as Birmingham held on for a point.
Here's how the Black Cats rated....
ROBBIN RUITER
Made some good saves with his side under pressure in the latter stages of the first half. 6
DONALD LOVE
Got in some excellent positions going forward and deserved his assist, even if it came from a scuffed shot on goal. Tired later on and quality declined significantly. 5
TYIAS BROWNING
Sunderland's best centre-back again, covering well and strong in the air. 6
JOHN O'SHEA
Sunderland's defence looked uncertain throughout with Gallagher a real threat before his red card. O'Shea and Wilson looked exposed at times but the captain did well in the air. 6
MARC WILSON
Struggled against Gallagher and was beaten for pace by Jota too easily. 5
ADAM MATTHEWS
Given a torrid time in the first half by the superb Jota, but fared better in the second. 5
DARRON GIBSON (Ndong, 73)
Sunderland's most composed player on the ball though set pieces were a disappointment. Showed a good range of passing. 6
GEORGE HONEYMAN
Missed a glorious opportunity to put the Black Cats ahead late on and gave the ball away for the first goal, but some superb work helped set up the first half equaliser. 6
LYNDEN GOOCH
Industry as high as ever but couldn't quite find the final ball from some good positions. 5
JAMES VAUGHAN (Asoro, 73)
Battled well and created some good openings for his team, firing just wide with a long range effort minutes after the break. 6
LEWIS GRABBAN (Maja, 73)
Brilliant anticipation to score the goal, but missed a glorious chance minutes earlier. Wasted some good openings but quality movement meant he was always a threat. 6
Subs
DIDIER NDONG
Some good interceptions but poor on the ball. 5
JOSH MAJA
Unable to make an impact. 5
JOEL ASORO
Showed his pace but easily marshaled by the Birmingham defence. 5
Unused: Steele, Oviedo, McManaman, McGeady
Birmingham City XI: Stockdale; Colin, Dean, Morrison, Grounds; Kieftenbeld, Gardner, Ndoye (Jutkiewicz, 85) ; Boga (Maghoma, 79), Jota (Davis, 79), Gallagher
Unused subs: Trueman, Nsue, Bramall, Gleeson
Bookings: Kieftenbeld, 64 Gardner, 80 Grounds, 90
Sent off: Gallagher, 67