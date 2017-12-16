Sunderland 1-0 Fulham: Player ratings as young duo make stunning late contribution

Have your say

Sunderland finally won at the Stadium of Light thanks to a goal for Josh Maja on his senior debut.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Composure on the ball drew applause from Chris Coleman. Made his saves with little fuss. 6

DONALD LOVE

Didn't let the side down defensively but has to offer more quality and composure on the ball to play this wing-back position. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Absolutely superb. Bravery in the tackle and excellent positioning throughout, making some crucial covering tackles and blocks. 8

JOHN O'SHEA

Stefan Johansen exposed his lack of pace once or twice but generally did well. Part of a vastly improved defence. 7

MARC WILSON

Starting to show the benefits of his Premier League experience and put in another solid showing. 7

ADAM MATTHEWS

Quality of his crossong was exemplary and was deeply unfortunate it didn't result in a goal. Fredericks tested him defensively but he came through, getting the assist he deserved late on. 8

DARRON GIBSON

Influence faded as the game progressed but discipline very good again with more important interceptions. Impressing under Coleman. 7

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Made some good runs into the left-hand channel, linking up well with Matthews. Always shows for the ball. 7

LYNDEN GOOCH (Didier Ndong, 67)

Couldn't quite find the final ball and caught in possession on occasions but his energy in midfield is helping Sunderland find resilience. 6

LEWIS GRABBAN (Asoro, 72)

Caught offside too often and while movement was good, couldn't quite carve out a genuine chance. 5

JAMES VAUGHAN (Maja, 72)

Denied by a truly stunning same from Marcus Bettinelli early in the second half. A very effective target man display and seemed to enjoy having more bodies around him. 7

Subs

DIDIER NDONG

Broke the play up well and pressed excellently. 7

JOEL ASORO

Unlucky that one fine foray forward didn't result in a second goal. Pace a real outlet. 7

JOSH MAJA

Showed incredible composure five minutes into his senior debut. A stunning moment. 8

Unused: Steele, Galloway, McGeady, McManaman

Fulham XI: Bettinelli; Fredericks, Ream, Kalas (De La Torre, 88), Sessegnon; McDonald, Cairney, Norwood (Graham, 72); Ojo, Johansen, Fonte (Kamara, 78)

Subs: Button, Odoi, Djalo, Cisse

Bookings: Gooch, 59 Ojo, 60 Fredericks, 90

Attendance: 25,904