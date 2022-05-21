Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 15 matches, yet it won’t be easy against a Wycombe team which finished just a point behind Sunderland in the regular season.
Neil has said he has a fully-fit squad to choose from, and the Black Cats boss has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of the match.
If the scores remain level after 90 minutes extra-time will be played - with the possibility of penalties.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Wycombe 0
Last updated: Saturday, 21 May, 2022, 15:13
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Roberts, Pritchard, Embleton, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Neil, Matete, Clarke, McGeady, Broadhead
- Wycombe XI: Stockdale, Tafazolli, Stewart, Jacobson, McCarthy, Scowen, Gape, Obita, McCleary, Horgan, Vokes
- Subs: Dickinson, Grimmer, Forino, Wheeler, Wing, Hanlan, Akinfenwa
12’ GOAAALLLLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!
11’ Tipped over
Sunderland’s creative players look dangerous.
That was good link up play between Roberts and Pritchard before the ball was played to Embleton on the left.
The latter’s cross was tipped over the bar by Stockdale and went behind for a corner.
5’ All Sunderland so far
It’s been a really promising start for Sunderland but the score remains goalless.
A good move down the right from the Black Cats ended with Pritchard whipping a cross into the box.
Tafazolli go a touch on it and the ball didn’t quite drop for Stewart at the far post.
3’ Side netting!
First chance Sunderland.
Cirkin did well to charge forward on the left before he was brought down by McCarthy.
Pritchard’s free-kick hit the side netting as Wembley held its breath.
2’ Looks like a back four
Like against Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland appear to have started with a back four of Gooch, Batth, Wright and Cirkin.
Embleton has started on the left in a 4-2-3-1 system.
Wycombe have started with a similar shape.