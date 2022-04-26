Both sides are fighting for promotion this season with just two league fixtures remaining in the regular League One campaign.
The Black Cats thrashed Cambridge United 5-1 last time out, while Rotherham came from behind to beat Oxford 2-1 on home turf.
Saturday’s win means Sunderland have lost just once in 13 games under Alex Neil, yet they still have work to do to secure a play-off place.
Most Popular
-
1
Predicted League One table: This is how 'data experts' are predicting interesting promotion chase will end
-
2
Three changes for Alex Neil's Sunderland ahead of Rotherham clash in League One - predicted line-up
-
3
Player ratings: How Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, Leeds United and Fulham trialists fared as under-23s side beat Birmingham
-
4
Sunderland 0 Rotherham United 1 LIVE: Michael Ihiekwe heads visitors ahead as Cats chase League One play-off place
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Rotherham United boss provides injury update plus Denver Hume and Aiden O'Brien news
We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Rotherham 1 (Ihiekwe, 17)
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:32
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Batth, Wright, Doyle, Hume (Clarke, 60), Evans, Matete (Embleton, 70), Gooch, O’Nien, Broadhead (Pritchard, 53), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Pritchard
- Rotherham XI: Johansson, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe; Harding, Rathbone (Lindsay, 79), Barlaser, Osei-Tutu (Mattock, 76), Wiles, Ogbene, Smith
- Subs: Chapman, Mattock, Bola, Odoffin, Lindsay, Kayode, Kelly.
84’ That should be 2-0!
Rotherham should have wrapped the game up there.
First Patterson punched away Barlaser’s corner but the visitors kept the move alive.
Eventually the ball dropped to Smith at the back post but the striker scuffed his low shot wide.
Tonight’s attendance: 33,119
79’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Lindsay - OFF: Rathbone
Second change for the visitors.
Rathbone is taking his time to leave the pitch.
77’ Just wide
Pritchard’s free-kick brushes the side netting.
Some fans thought it was in.
76’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Mattock - OFF: Osei-Tutu
First change for Rotherham.
Osei-Tutu was in no rush to come off.
Rathbone has also been booked for a foul on the edge of the box.
74’ Poor from set-pieces
72’ Sheffield Wednesday ahead
Lee Gregory has scored two goals in two minutes to complete his hat-trick and put Sheffield Wednesday ahead.
70’ SUBSTITUTION: ON: Embleton - OFF: Matete
Final change for Sunderland.
68’ Inches away
Sunderland are finding more space higher up the pitch now with the game becoming stretched.
O’Nien’s low cross from the left curled across goal but Stewart couldn’t quite reach it.
63’ Patterson saves
Wood’s header from Barlaser’s corner was directed straight at Patterson.
This game could open up in the closing stages.
Sunderland have to go for it now.