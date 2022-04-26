Both sides are fighting for promotion this season with just two league fixtures remaining in the regular League One campaign.
The Black Cats thrashed Cambridge United 5-1 last time out, while Rotherham came from behind to beat Oxford 2-1 on home turf.
Saturday’s win means Sunderland have lost just once in 13 games under Alex Neil, yet they still have work to do to secure a play-off place.
Most Popular
-
1
Predicted League One table: This is how 'data experts' are predicting interesting promotion chase will end
-
2
Three changes for Alex Neil's Sunderland ahead of Rotherham clash in League One - predicted line-up
-
3
Player ratings: How Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, Leeds United and Fulham trialists fared as under-23s side beat Birmingham
-
4
Next Barnsley manager odds: THREE ex-Sunderland managers linked with Championship job following sacking
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Rotherham United boss provides injury update plus Denver Hume and Aiden O'Brien news
We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Rotherham 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 19:51
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Batth, Wright, Doyle, Hume, Evans, Matete, Gooch, O’Nien, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Pritchard
- Rotherham XI: Johansson, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe; Harding, Rathbone, Barlaser, Osei-Tutu, Wiles, Ogbene, Smith
- Subs: Chapman, Mattock, Bola, Odoffin, Lindsay, Kayode, Kelly.
3’ A pause in play
Rathbone is receiving treatment after a clash of heads with Matete near the centre circle.
There’s a lively atmosphere at the Stadium of Light tonight.
The Rotherham man will be able to continue.
2’ How Sunderland have started
KICK-OFF!
Here we go - the teams are out!
Warm-up time
What to make of that side as Hume starts
It’s three changes for Sunderland from the side which started against Cambridge on Saturday.
Trai Hume is the big surprise looking at the starting XI as the 20-year-old comes in to make just his third Black Cats appearance - his second under Neil.
Jay Matete and Callum Doyle have also been recalled to the side, with Elliot Embleton and Patrick Roberts dropping to the bench.
Carl Winchester isn’t in the squad after he was forced off with a groin injury on Saturday.
It looks like Gooch will move into the left wing-back role with Hume coming in on the right.
Luke O’Nien is likely to play just ahead of Matete and Evans in midfield and has been selected ahead of Embleton and Alex Pritchard in the advanced role.
How Rotherham will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
Neil in his pre-match programme notes
“There will never be a game at this club whilst I’m here that isn’t a big game – the demand from the supporters, the players and from me is that we will try to win each and every time we take to the field.
“We will always be bitterly disappointed if we fail to win or if we fail to play well, but over the past 11 games, this group of players has shown that we are very capable.
“We have quality all over the pitch and we have a real determination about what we’re trying to do, so we need to keep going and take care of the next game.”