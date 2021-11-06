Sunderland 0 Mansfield Town 1: Story of the day Cats crash out of the FA Cup after Rhys Oates goal at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland have been knocked out of the FA Cup at the first round stage.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 6:01 pm

Stags striker Rhys Oates scored the only goal of the game after six minutes, capitalising on an error from Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Lee Johnson made four substitutions at half-time, yet his side still struggled to create chances as their League Two opponents progressed to the next round.

It's the second year running that Mansfield have beaten Sunderland in the FA Cup after The Stags claimed a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light last year.

Sunderland vs Mansfield live blog.

The Black Cats won’t have another league game until November, 20 after their game against Lincoln was postponed due to international call-ups.

Sunderland’s next game will come in the Papa John’s Trophy against Bradford next week.

Here’s how the game against Mansfield played out.

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1 (Oates, 6)

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

  • Sunderland XI: Burge, Alves (Winchester, 45), Wright, Flanagan (Doyle, 45), Cirkin (O’Nien, 72), Evans, Neil, Dajaku (Gooch, 45), Embleton, O’Brien (Pritchard, 45) , Broadhead
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Gooch, O’Nien, Winchester, Taylor, Pritchard, Younger, Harris
  • Mansfield XI: Bishop, Hewitt, Hawkins, O’Toole, McLaughlin, Lapsile (Sinclair, 84), Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Charsley, Oates (Bowery, 63)
  • Subs: Bowery, Johnson, Shelvey, Burke, Sinclair, Ward, Clarke, Forrester, Law
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

Full-Time: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:50

90+1’ Neil hits the bar

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:49

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:45

84’ Another change for Mansfield

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:43

83’ Another big chance

How did that not go in?

Neil’s cross from the left was swinging towards goal but Broadhead’s header was turned wide by the goalkeeper and went behind for a corner.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:41

82’ Big chance

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:38

79’ Time is running out

Sunderland are trying to build some late pressure but passes continue to go astray.

Neil’s cross to the far post from the left is headed away by McLaughlin.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:33

74’ Where O’Nien has fitted in

Neil has now gone to left-back following Cirkin’s withdrawal, with O’Nien going into midfield.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:31

72’ Final change for Sunderland

