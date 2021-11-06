Sunderland 0 Mansfield Town 1: Story of the day Cats crash out of the FA Cup after Rhys Oates goal at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland have been knocked out of the FA Cup at the first round stage.
Stags striker Rhys Oates scored the only goal of the game after six minutes, capitalising on an error from Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.
Lee Johnson made four substitutions at half-time, yet his side still struggled to create chances as their League Two opponents progressed to the next round.
It's the second year running that Mansfield have beaten Sunderland in the FA Cup after The Stags claimed a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light last year.
The Black Cats won’t have another league game until November, 20 after their game against Lincoln was postponed due to international call-ups.
Sunderland’s next game will come in the Papa John’s Trophy against Bradford next week.
Here’s how the game against Mansfield played out.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1 (Oates, 6)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Alves (Winchester, 45), Wright, Flanagan (Doyle, 45), Cirkin (O’Nien, 72), Evans, Neil, Dajaku (Gooch, 45), Embleton, O’Brien (Pritchard, 45) , Broadhead
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Gooch, O’Nien, Winchester, Taylor, Pritchard, Younger, Harris
- Mansfield XI: Bishop, Hewitt, Hawkins, O’Toole, McLaughlin, Lapsile (Sinclair, 84), Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Charsley, Oates (Bowery, 63)
- Subs: Bowery, Johnson, Shelvey, Burke, Sinclair, Ward, Clarke, Forrester, Law
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1
90+1’ Neil hits the bar
Four minutes added time
84’ Another change for Mansfield
83’ Another big chance
How did that not go in?
Neil’s cross from the left was swinging towards goal but Broadhead’s header was turned wide by the goalkeeper and went behind for a corner.
82’ Big chance
79’ Time is running out
Sunderland are trying to build some late pressure but passes continue to go astray.
Neil’s cross to the far post from the left is headed away by McLaughlin.
74’ Where O’Nien has fitted in
Neil has now gone to left-back following Cirkin’s withdrawal, with O’Nien going into midfield.