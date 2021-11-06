The Black Cats have suffered back-to-back defeats against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, raising concern on Wearside after a promising start to the campaign.

Johnson has vowed to take the cup competitions seriously, though, while his side won’t play another league match until November 20 due to today’s match and next weekend’s international break.

Mansfield beat Sunderland in the FA Cup last season but have endured a difficult start to the campaign in League Two.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland vs Mansfield live blog.

Nigel Clough’s side are 20th in the table but did claim a 2-0 win over Tranmer last time out.

If today’s cup tie does end in a draw, it will go to a replay- which Sunderland will be keen to avoid given their fixture backlog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.