Sunderland 0 Mansfield Town 1 LIVE: Lee Johnson makes FOUR substitutions at half-time after Rhys Oates goal in FA Cup clash
Sunderland will host Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have suffered back-to-back defeats against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, raising concern on Wearside after a promising start to the campaign.
Johnson has vowed to take the cup competitions seriously, though, while his side won’t play another league match until November 20 due to today’s match and next weekend’s international break.
Mansfield beat Sunderland in the FA Cup last season but have endured a difficult start to the campaign in League Two.
Nigel Clough’s side are 20th in the table but did claim a 2-0 win over Tranmer last time out.
If today’s cup tie does end in a draw, it will go to a replay- which Sunderland will be keen to avoid given their fixture backlog.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1 (Oates, 6)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:14
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Alves (Winchester, 45), Wright, Flanagan (Doyle, 45), Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Dajaku (Gooch, 45), Embleton, O’Brien (Pritchard, 45) , Broadhead
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Gooch, O’Nien, Winchester, Taylor, Pritchard, Younger, Harris
- Mansfield XI: Bishop, Hewitt, Hawkins, O’Toole, McLaughlin, Lapsile, Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Charsley, Oates
- Subs: Bowery, Johnson, Shelvey, Burke, Sinclair, Ward, Clarke, Forrester, Law
Winchester introduced
51’ Neil’s shot goes wide
Sunderland haven’t had many efforts at goal.
They did work the ball into a dangerous position there but Neil skewed his effort wide.
49’ Wright booked
The away fans were calling for a red card as Wright pulled back Charsley.
There were defenders back to cover so it was only a yellow.
FOUR changes for Sunderland!
First-half verdict from the Stadium of Light
Half-Time: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1
Boos at the half-time whistle from the home fans.
One minute added time
43’ Big chances at both ends
Both teams could have scored in the space of a minute.
First, Dajaku won the ball back on the right and crossed for Broadhead whose header was saved by a sharp stop from Bishop from close range.
Moments later, Mansfield broke down the other end and Oates’ low cross found Lapsile, whose shot was deflected wide.
From the resulting corner, Hawkins’ towering header hit the bar.
The game has come to life.
Evans booked
Evans booked for a foul on Quinn.