Sunderland 0 Mansfield Town 1 LIVE: Lee Johnson makes FOUR substitutions at half-time after Rhys Oates goal in FA Cup clash

Sunderland will host Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 4:07 pm

The Black Cats have suffered back-to-back defeats against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, raising concern on Wearside after a promising start to the campaign.

Johnson has vowed to take the cup competitions seriously, though, while his side won’t play another league match until November 20 due to today’s match and next weekend’s international break.

Mansfield beat Sunderland in the FA Cup last season but have endured a difficult start to the campaign in League Two.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunderland vs Mansfield live blog.

Nigel Clough’s side are 20th in the table but did claim a 2-0 win over Tranmer last time out.

If today’s cup tie does end in a draw, it will go to a replay- which Sunderland will be keen to avoid given their fixture backlog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1 (Oates, 6)

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:14

  • Sunderland XI: Burge, Alves (Winchester, 45), Wright, Flanagan (Doyle, 45), Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Dajaku (Gooch, 45), Embleton, O’Brien (Pritchard, 45) , Broadhead
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Gooch, O’Nien, Winchester, Taylor, Pritchard, Younger, Harris
  • Mansfield XI: Bishop, Hewitt, Hawkins, O’Toole, McLaughlin, Lapsile, Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Charsley, Oates
  • Subs: Bowery, Johnson, Shelvey, Burke, Sinclair, Ward, Clarke, Forrester, Law
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:14

Winchester introduced

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:11

51’ Neil’s shot goes wide

Sunderland haven’t had many efforts at goal.

They did work the ball into a dangerous position there but Neil skewed his effort wide.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:09

49’ Wright booked

The away fans were calling for a red card as Wright pulled back Charsley.

There were defenders back to cover so it was only a yellow.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:08

FOUR changes for Sunderland!

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:53

First-half verdict from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:47

Half-Time: Sunderland 0 Mansfield 1

Boos at the half-time whistle from the home fans.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:47

One minute added time

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:46

43’ Big chances at both ends

Both teams could have scored in the space of a minute.

First, Dajaku won the ball back on the right and crossed for Broadhead whose header was saved by a sharp stop from Bishop from close range.

Moments later, Mansfield broke down the other end and Oates’ low cross found Lapsile, whose shot was deflected wide.

From the resulting corner, Hawkins’ towering header hit the bar.

The game has come to life.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:41

Evans booked

Evans booked for a foul on Quinn.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:38

37’ Phil’s verdict on the first half

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Lee JohnsonSunderlandMansfield TownRhys OatesRichard Mennear