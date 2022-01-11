Sunderland 0 Lincoln City 0: Lee Johnson makes one change as Cats aim to go top of League One table
Sunderland could move top of the League One table tonight – with the Black Cats set to host Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.
Lee Johnson’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, even though a last-gasp equaliser denied them all three points.
The result means Sunderland are level on points with leaders Rotherham, having played a game more, yet the Millers aren’t in action this evening.
Fourth-place Wigan are also well placed, just five points behind the Black Cats but with four games in hand.
Lincoln beat Sunderland in the play-offs last season but have struggled this campaign and sit 19th ahead of kick-off.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Lincoln 0
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Diamond, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Younger, Xhemajli, Taylor, Hume, Hawkes, O’Brien
- Lincoln XI: Griffiths, Eyoma, Poole, Sanders, Bramall, McGrandles, Bishop, Fiorini, Adelakun, Whittaker, Maguire
- Subs: Long, Melbourne, Sorensen, Robson
23’ Bishop booked
Another booking for Lincoln after Diamond closed down Bishop before the visiting right-back tugged him back.
The referee waved play on, yet Diamond’s pass was intercepted.
Bishop was subsequently booked for the earlier foul. Good refereeing.
20’ Good tracking back from Ross Stewart
Sunderland were almost caught out as Lincoln left-back Bramall had space to run into.
Gooch was outnumbered on the flank but Stewart charged back to cover and make a tackle.
It received a round of applause from the home fans.
Jack Diamond in action
14’ Pritchard catches Maguire
This time Pritchard caught Magure with a late challenge, sparking an angry reaction from the Lincoln man.
No car was shown but Lincoln are starting to build some momentum, with Whittaker forcing Patterson into action.
The Sunderland keeper made a comfortable save after a shot from a tight angle.
10’ Maguire booked
The former Sunderland man is booked for a late lunge on Winchester.
That sparked a lively reaction from the Sunderland bench and Winchester is going to need some treatment.
He is back on his feet now.
7’ Lincoln trying to play out
It’s clear that Lincoln will try to play out from the back when possible, meaning Sunderland could try to press high up the pitch.
The hosts almost forced an error there as Pritchard closed down Poole but Lincoln survived.