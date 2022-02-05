Sunderland 0 Doncaster Rovers 1 LIVE: Reo Griffiths puts visitors ahead as Jermain Defoe returns and Mike Dodds takes charge of team
Even by Sunderland’s standards, it’s been a crazy week for the Black Cats.
Following last weekend’s 6-0 defeat at Bolton, the club parted company with head coach Lee Johnson and are still looking for a replacement.
Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is the clear favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, while there was also the deadline day signing of Jermain Defoe.
Defoe could make his second Black Cats debut today, when bottom of the table Doncaster Rover travel to Wearside.
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, will take charge of the match against Rovers.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Doncaster Rovers 1 (Griffiths, 22)
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 15:34
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Gooch, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Hume, Matete, Roberts, Clarke, Dajaku, Defoe
- Doncaster XI Mitchell, Williams, Olowu, Younger, Seaman, Smith, Rowe, Jackson, Martin, Griffiths, Odubeko
- Subs: Jones, Knoyle, Clayton, Barlow, Dodoo, Gardner, Agard
31’ Excellent double save from Hoffmann
Sunderland could easily be 2-0 down as Hoffmann denied Martin from a free-kick, before keeping out Williams’ rebound.
Doncaster also went close from the corner.
28’ Gooch cross cleared
Sunderland almost responded there as Gooch delivered an inviting cross into the box but Williams was able to clear.
The hosts are starting to look vulnerable on the counter attack now, though, and were caught out again.
Evans has also been booked for a late challenge.
22’ Goal Doncaster
Sunderland’s final ball has been poor so far, with passes going astray.
They were caught out there after conceding possession in midfield, allowing Martin to clip the ball over the top of Sunderland’s defence.
That sent Griffiths through on goal before the forward beat Hoffmann with a low finish.
15’ Important challenge from Doyle
That was the first real scare for the hosts as Winchester played a short back pass to Hoffmann and the keeper’s clearance was rushed.
Rowe almost managed to run through on-on-one with the keeper before Doyle made a well-timed challenge.
14’ All Sunderland so far
9’ Gooch fouled
Sunderland have very much started on the frontfoot here, yet the game has been a bit scrappy.
Gooch was fouled by Rowe on the right flank but Embleton’s free-kick wasn’t his best.
Doncaster look there for the taking.
3’ Early chance for Stewart
Sunderland have started brightly and clipped an early ball into the box which Stewart headed straight at Mitchell.