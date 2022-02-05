Following last weekend’s 6-0 defeat at Bolton, the club parted company with head coach Lee Johnson and are still looking for a replacement.

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is the clear favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, while there was also the deadline day signing of Jermain Defoe.

Defoe could make his second Black Cats debut today, when bottom of the table Doncaster Rover travel to Wearside.

Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers live blog.

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, will take charge of the match against Rovers.

We’ll have live updates throughout the day:

