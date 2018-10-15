Stunning stat behind Sunderland's superb support as Plymouth away sells out

Have your say

Tickets for Sunderland's trip to Plymouth next month have now sold out, meaning the Black Cats have sold their full allocation for every away game this season.

Jack Ross' side will be backed by 1,200 fans at Home Park on Saturday, November 3 (3pm kick-off) for the 800+ mile round trip.

Sunderland fans at Coventry.

It also means Sunderland's next three away games have all sold out.

The Black Cats will make the trip to Shrewsbury Town this weekend, before facing Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium later this month.

Tickets for Sunderland's home games against Southend United (Saturday, October 27) and Wycombe Wanderers (Saturday, November 17) are on sale.

For both games tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £17.50 for over-65s, £12.50 for under-22s and £7.50 for under-16s.

Fans can find more details on the club's website.