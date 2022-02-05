The Black Cats fell a goal down when Reo Griffiths opened the scoring with a low shot in the 22nd minute.

Doncaster then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and Tommy Rowe fired home a second.

Sunderland did create better chances after the break, and brought on Jermain Defoe with just under 20 minutes to go.

Corry Evans pulled a late goal back but it was too little too late.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 4 Looked as if he could have done better with the opening goal, getting a palm to Griffiths' effort but finding himself unable to claw it clear.

2. Carl Winchester - 4 Struggled throughout but was handed an unexpected brief, asked to play on the right of a back three surely for the first and only time.

3. Danny Batth - 4 Won his fair share of headers and stepped in to intercept well at times, but part of a defence that was far too easily exposed on the counter through the first half.

4. Callum Doyle - 4 Movement in front of him was very poor, but guilty of taking too long in possession too often. Pitch is clearly part of that.