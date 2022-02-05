The Black Cats fell a goal down when Reo Griffiths opened the scoring with a low shot in the 22nd minute.
Doncaster then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time after Sunderland failed to clear a corner and Tommy Rowe fired home a second.
Sunderland did create better chances after the break, and brought on Jermain Defoe with just under 20 minutes to go.
Corry Evans pulled a late goal back but it was too little too late.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Sunderland player fared:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 4