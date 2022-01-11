Former Black Cats forward Chris Maguire scored a hat-trick and celebrated his opening goal in front of Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Carl Winchester was sent off for the hosts after conceding a penalty - which Maguire converted to make it 2-0.

Ross Stewart did pull a goal back from the spot for Sunderland, before Maguire sealed the match with his third.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared for the Black Cats:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5 Couldn't keep Maguire's opener out, a rasping half volley from a narrow angle that caught him off guard. Little he could do about the second and third. 5

2. Lynden Gooch - 3 Struggled in the first half after being moved to right back, one of many who switched off for the quick free kick that led to the opener. Started the second half brightly on the wing but a rash decision to shoot when a corner fell to him was costly as Maguire broke through to end the game as a contest. 3

3. Tom Flanagan - 4 Played a few good switches of play, but a defensive lapse cost Sunderland dear as his missed pass forced Winchester into the foul that led to a red card and the second goal. 4

4. Callum Doyle - 5 Not at his best but did at least try to play, to step out from the back and lift the tempo. That personality was lacking elsewhere for the most part, though he was immensely unfortunate to escape a red for a wild late challenge. 5