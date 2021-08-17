Luke O’Nien has been recalled to the side after missing Saturday’s 2-1 win at MK Dons through illness, while Corry Evans is absent from the squad after picking up a knock at Stadium MK.

New Sunderland signings Nathan Broadhead and Frederik Alves, who have joined the club on loan from Everton and West Ham respectively, will both start on the bench.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media.

@Philip_RJ89: Nice to see a settled team. O’Nien’s energy was a miss on Saturday, so it’s good to have him back (hopefully Corry Evans isn’t a long-term absence, either). Looking forward to hopefully seeing Broadhead & Alves later in the match, as well!

@bamgboyeolu: Good options on the bench there

@DHT_MrP: That bench suddenly looks a lot stronger!

@lewygsafc: Hope the Evans injury ends up not being too serious. Glad to see O'Nien back! HA'WAY THE LADS!!

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@joshpaul1898: Worried about Evans

@stephsherry92: I’d of gone Alves RB and Winchester in midfield. O’ien and Neil maybe a bit too lightweight for me

@safccccc_: Big loss in Evans. Should be capable of winning this one still

@danrae91: That bench looks brilliant for this league, haway lads

@AlanBsafc: Strongest bench we've had in three seasons!! Good to see the challenge for places in the starting XI

@Welsh0512Welsh: Hope defence doesn’t get exposed with Evans missing though quite an attacking minded line-up

