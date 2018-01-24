Striker search twist as Middlesbrough man may leave on loan; Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal also make headlines

Have your say

Sunderland’s striker search may be affected by events going on down the road at Middlesbrough.

The Black Cats remain in the hunt for a new frontman, and have an interest in Boro’s Ashley Fletcher.

While Chris Coleman has made Chris Martin his No 1 target, Fletcher is also a possibility, but reports today claim it may be another Boro striker, Martin Braithwaite, who could be on his way this month.

The Northern Echo says Bordeaux are interested in Braithwaite, with Tony Pulis keen to trim his squad, which could then affect whether Fletcher departs.

The bid for Martin remains on hold, but another Championship striker apepars available. David McGoldrick, who has bagged eight goals for Ipswich this season, has just six months left on his contract and could depart this month. Cardiff have been credited with a £500,000 bid for the striker, though Lewis Grabban remains their main target after he cut short his Sunderland loan this month.

Elsewhere, it’s been a quiet day for the Premier League big boys. Here’s the rest of today’s transfer rumours.

Bolton forward Adam Le Fondre could move out on loan this month (HITC)

Arsenal have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from £48.3m to £50.9m. (Bild - in German)

Newcastle have had a £12million bid for Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen turned down (Shields Gazette)

Arsenal are also keen to sign West Brom central defender Jonny Evans. The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international is refusing to sign a new deal at The Hawthorns. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Sun)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is among the candidates to be the next Australia boss. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester City are considering approaches for France centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 23, of Athletic Bilbao, and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Fred, 24. (Guardian)

Real Madrid are again keen to sign Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27. The Spanish club are also reportedly interested in Chelsea’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25. (Marca)

Liverpool have entered talks to sign Gremio forward Luan, 24. The Brazil international has a £16m release clause in his contract. (Yahoo Sport)