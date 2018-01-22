Striker search latest as Leeds and Rangers eye £4m teen linked with Sunderland; Newcastle record signing claim, Arsenal and Chelsea in headlines

Have your say

A young Welsh striker linked with a move to Sunderland is a man in demand – with Leeds United and Rangers both eyeing his situation.

West Bromwich Albion youngster Tyler Roberts has been the subject of a failed £4million bid according to the Daily Mail.

Rumours

Roberts, 19, was being monitored by former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson before his sacking in November.

The teenager, whose loan at Walsall ended yesterday, will be well known to ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman who himself is looking for a striker.

Sunderland are in the market for a more experienced frontman, however, with a deal lined up for Derby County’s Chris Martin.

Roberts, a Wales Under-21 international, is out of contract in the summer and must decide whether to sign a new deal with the Baggies or move to another club, with Rangers and French side Marseille keen on the player.

For now, Coleman’s focus remains on Martin, who has flown out for warm weather training with Derby, though another striker with Sunderland links, Darren Bent, could exit Pride Park soon.

Bent, who hasn’t played yet for the Rams this season, has been the subject of interest from Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, here’s a round-up of some of the main transfer headlines today:

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is eyeing a massive new contract if the Gunners sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, and Armenia playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 29, on huge deals in this transfer window. (Sun)

Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been spotted in Dortmund as he attempts to finalise a deal for Gabon forward Aubameyang. (Express)

Roma’s sporting director Monchi has refused to rule out the prospect of Chelsea signing both Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and 23-year-old Brazilian defender Emerson Palmieri. (Metro)

Newcastle are hopeful of securing a double deal this week after a move for Chelsea youngster Kenedy and an approach for a striker who would smash their transfer record. (Chronicle)

Chelsea could still sign Peter Crouch, despite new Stoke City boss Paul Lambert insisting his 36-year-old English striker is not for sale. (Independent)

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes, 28, is now a target for Blues boss Antonio Conte in his search for a new frontman. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United will be concerned after Athletic Bilbao’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected the chance to join Real Madrid, meaning the La Liga giants could again target the Red Devils’ fellow Spain international David de Gea, 27. (Mirror)

Arturo Vidal says there is “no chance” of him leaving Bayern Munich in January. The 30-year-old Chile midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea. (Goal)

Several clubs across Europe - including Tottenham - have taken notice of Bordeaux’s Brazilian forward Malcom, 20, sharing a video of himself on a plane as he flew to meet his agent. (Sun)

Stoke have made a £3.25m bid for New York City winger Jack Harrison. The 21-year-old Englishman is a former Liverpool and Manchester United academy player. (Mail)

Manchester City academy chief Brian Marwood has made a personal check on £20m-rated Lille and France Under-19 midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 18, who has been described as the new Paul Pogba. (Mail)

Norwich City are on the brink of signing Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean - but the 26-year-old Scot may not arrive until the summer. (Eastern Daily Press)