Story of the day as Sunderland Under-23s lose 3-1 to Middlesbrough Under-23s after Anthony Patterson starts
Sunderland Under-23s were beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough Under-23s side at the Academy of Light.
Boro named a strong starting XI which included experienced defender Sol Bamba, so it was always going to be a tough test for the young Black Cats.
Anthony Patterson, who has played two league games for the senior side this season, started in goal for Sunderland and had a busy afternoon between the sticks.
Elliott Dickman’s side fell 2-0 down before half-time after goals from Harry Green and William Kokolo, while Josh Coburn added a third in the second half.
Sunderland pulled a goal back through defender Tyrese Dyce but it was too little too late for the hosts.
Last updated: Monday, 20 September, 2021, 15:00
- SAFC lose 3-1: Coburn (2), Green & Dyce with the goals
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Richardson, Younger, Almond, Dyce, Scott, Sonha, Kachosa, Wearne, Kimpioka, Harris.
- Subs: Carney, Newall, Jessup, Chapman, Kelly.
FULL TIME
Sunderland lose 3-1.
Second half was a very even affair, and Patterson had to make some big stops.
It’s the first half where the Black Cats will have a lot of regrets, having dominated the game.
They missed a host of chances, Boro took pretty much their only two and it wa an uphill battle from that moment on.
Another yellow
Another challenge borne of frustration.
Scott in the book now.
Unreal save
Stunning that from Patterson.
Green was in and looked certain to add a second.
Yellow card
Frustration there as Younger wipes out Folarin.
Yellow all day.
Yellow card
Wearne takes out Kokolo and earns a yellow card.
Just wide
Good work from Harris to keep the ball alive, and an effort from Kachosa is deflected just wide.
Daniels claims the corner.
Boro hit the bar
Green’s corner bounces straight off the bar and clear.
Another sub for Sunderland, as Kelly replaces Kachosa.
Tremendous save
Folarin has been superb and sets Boro away again there.
Patterson with a top save to deny Green. Great goalkeeping there.
Final Boro sub
Sivi on for Malley.
GOAL SUNDERLAND
Finally...
Benji comes off, replaced by Newall.
That pushes Dyce up the pitch, and he meets Richardson’s cross at the back post. Thumps home the finish.