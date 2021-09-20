Boro named a strong starting XI which included experienced defender Sol Bamba, so it was always going to be a tough test for the young Black Cats.

Anthony Patterson, who has played two league games for the senior side this season, started in goal for Sunderland and had a busy afternoon between the sticks.

Elliott Dickman’s side fell 2-0 down before half-time after goals from Harry Green and William Kokolo, while Josh Coburn added a third in the second half.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy of Light.

Sunderland pulled a goal back through defender Tyrese Dyce but it was too little too late for the hosts.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.