Story of the day as Sunderland reach Carabao Cup fourth round after Nathan Broadhead and Luke O'Nien goals against Wigan Athletic

Sunderland progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:03 pm

Lee Johnson made nine changes to his side following their draw at Fleetwood, and several players took their opportunities to impress.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time made it a comfortable night for the visitors against their fellow League One side.

Here’s how it played out at the DW Stadium:

Nathan Broadhead.

RECAP: Wigan 0 Sunderland 2 (Broadhead, 27) (O’Nien, 54)

Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 23:13

  • Sunderland XI: Burge, Huggins (Neil, 79), Alves, Wright, Cirkin, O’Nien, Evans, Dajaku (Stewart, 72), O’Brien, Pritchard (Embleton, 72), Broadhead
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Doyle, Embleton, Taylor, Neil, Stewart
  • Wigan XI: Amos, Kerr, Pearce, Tilt, Lloyd, Smith, Cousins (Lang, 65), Massey (Adeeko, 84), Jones, Edwards (Sze, 90), Humphrys
  • Subs: Tickle, Carragher, Long, McHugh, Adeeko, Lang, Sze
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 23:13

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 23:10

Player ratings and Lee Johnson reaction

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:42

Full-Time: Wigan 0 Sunderland 2

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:34

Final change for Wigan

There will be four minutes added time.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:30

84’ Second change for Wigan

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:23

79’ Huggins forced off

Hopefully it’s not too bad.

Huggins’ performance has been excellent tonight but the right-back has been forced off with what looks like a muscle injury.

Dan Neil takes his place.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:19

75’ Stewart shot deflected over

That would have been some goal as Stewart and Embleton combined with some neat flicks in the Wigan box.

The former’s effort was deflected over though.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:17

72’ Double change for Sunderland

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:14

70’ The Sunderland fans are enjoying this one

‘Top of the league, you’re having a laugh’ chant the Sunderland fans behind the goal.

Looks like Stewart and Embleton are coming on for the visitors.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:10

65’ First change for Wigan

