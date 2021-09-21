Lee Johnson made nine changes to his side following their draw at Fleetwood, and several players took their opportunities to impress.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time made it a comfortable night for the visitors against their fellow League One side.

Here’s how it played out at the DW Stadium:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.