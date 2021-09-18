Story of the day as Sunderland draw at Fleetwood after Bailey Wright shirt pull and Gerard Garner penalty
Sunderland squandered a two-goal lead against Fleetwood after conceding a stoppage-time penalty at Highbury Stadium.
Ross Stewart headed the Black Cats ahead in the first half before Aiden McGeady doubled the visitors’ lead in the 76th minute.
Yet when Callum Morton pulled one back nine minutes from time, the Black Cats were left hanging onto their slender advantage.
Johnson was frustrated with referee Neil Hair for awarding the late penalty when Bailey Wright was penalised, before which Gerard Garner converted from the spot.
Here’s how the game played out.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Fleetwood 2 (Morton, 81) (Garner, 90, pen) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 19) (McGeady, 76, pen)
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 18:44
- Sunderland starting XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil (Evans, 67), Gooch, McGeady (Alves, 90), Embleton, Stewart.
- Subs: Burge, Huggins, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead
- Fleetwood starting XI: Cairns; Hill, Clarke, Andrew, C. Johnson, Rossiter, Biggins (Lane, 76), Camps, Clark (J. Garner, 45), G. Garner, Morton.,
- Subs: Crellin, Matette, Baggley, Lane, Conn-Clarke, Edmondson, J.Garner
Thanks for joining us today
We’re signing off from today’s matchday blog but there will be lots more reaction and analysis following today’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
We’ll also be back bright and early on Monday morning with our daily SAFC live blog.
See you soon.
Our post-match content
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Full-Time: Fleetwood 2 Sunderland 2
Goal Fleetwood
Garner converts from the spot, sending Hoffmann the wrong way.
90+4’ Penalty to Fleetwood
Wright is penalised for a shirt pull and a spot kick is given.
90+3’ What a save!
Sunderland are hanging on.
An in-swinging corner from the left was met by the head of Morton but Hoffmann made an excellent save.
Gerard Garner then headed the rebound back towards goal but Evans blocked the shot.
Final change for Sunderland
The fourth official has also shown there will be five minutes added time as Alves comes on for McGeady.
There was a brief delay as a flare was thrown on the pitch by the home fans.
84’ Fleetwood pushing for a leveller
81’ Goal Fleetwood
The hosts have one back after some static defending from Sunderland.
Morton was released through on goal and calmly slotted the ball past Hoffmann.
Game on.