Ross Stewart headed the Black Cats ahead in the first half before Aiden McGeady doubled the visitors’ lead in the 76th minute.

Yet when Callum Morton pulled one back nine minutes from time, the Black Cats were left hanging onto their slender advantage.

Johnson was frustrated with referee Neil Hair for awarding the late penalty when Bailey Wright was penalised, before which Gerard Garner converted from the spot.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorben Hoffmann.

Here’s how the game played out.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.