Story of the day as Portsmouth put four past Sunderland after Marcus Harness and Lee Brown goals plus John Marquis brace at Fratton Park
Sunderland’s eight-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as they were beaten 4-0 in terrible conditions at Portsmouth
First-half goals from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis gave the hosts a commanding lead, before Marquis added a fourth in the second half.
Sunderland now have two weeks until their next league game due to international fixtures but will face Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.
Here’s how the game against Portsmouth played out at Fratton Park.
RECAP: Portsmouth 4 (Harness, 18) (Brown, 33) (Marquis, 45, 61) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 19:31
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Wright, Cirkin, Evans (Neil, 74), O’Nien, Dajaku (Pritchard, 67), Embleton (Doyle, 45), O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Taylor, Pritchard, Neil, Huggins, Alves, Doyle
- Portsmouth XI: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Williams, Freeman, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness (Thompson, 74), Curtis, Marquis (Harrison, 84)
- Subs: Bass, Harrison, Hackett, Hirst, Thompson, Jacobs, Downing
Full-Time: Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0
Three minutes added time
87’ That sums up Sunderland’s day
Cirkin tries his luck with a low shot from the edge of the area but it slows down on the turf and rolls wide.
84’ Marquis makes way
Standing ovation for Marquis as he makes way.
83’ Neil booked
He hasn’t been on the pitch long but that was a challenge born of frustration from the youngster.
It’s been a hugely frustrating day for the Black Cats.
74’ Changes for both sides
72’ Pompey almost break for a fifth
Sunderland are trying to press higher up the pitch but are leaving gaps at the back.
From a free-kick, Marquis almost broke away before Hoffmann came off his line to clear.
Moments later, another breakaway saw Harness set up Tunnicliffe, who tried to chip the ball over Hoffmann who was able to gather it.