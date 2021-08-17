Story of the day as Lee Johnson reacts to Tom Flanagan's late disallowed goal and Sunderland lose at Burton Albion
Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 at Burton Albion in League One
Brewers winger Jonny Smith scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute at the Pirelli Stadium, while the Black Cats created enough chances to win the contest.
Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan saw a late goal disallowed for offside in a dramatic ending to the match, while new signings Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to make his debut.
Here’s how it all unfolded:
RECAP: Burton 1 (Smith, 67) Sunderland 0
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, Embleton, McGeady, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Alves, Wright, Diamond, Pritchard, O’Brien, Broadhead
- Burton: Garratt, Brayford, Shaughnessy, Leak, Hamer, Mancienne, O’Connor, Smith, Powell, Akins, Patrick
- Subs: Balcombe, Borthwick-Jackson, Bostwick, Rowe, Blake-Tracy, Amadi-Holloway, Taylor
Lee Johnson reaction
Full-time thoughts at the Pirelli Stadium
Full-Time: Burton 1 Sunderland 0
90+3’ Sunderland score - but it’s offside
Flanagan thought he had scored a late leveller from Gooch’s cross but the flag was up for offside.
It took a while for the players to realise.
Four added minutes
89’ More chances
Prichard’s long-range effort is tipped over the bar by Garratt before O’Nien fired over the bar.
86’ First change for Burton
Defender Michael Bostwick replaces Powell.
80’ Off the bar!
Burton have been the better side in this second half but Sunderland have created enough chances.
Broadhead’s low shot is saved by the keeper after McGeady’s through ball.
Moments later, Smith cuts in from the left ast the other end and his effort hits the bar.
75’ Gooch to left-back
Looks like Gooch has gone to left back, with Pritchard on the left and McGeady on the right.
Broadhead is playing just behind Stewart.