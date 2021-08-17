Brewers winger Jonny Smith scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute at the Pirelli Stadium, while the Black Cats created enough chances to win the contest.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan saw a late goal disallowed for offside in a dramatic ending to the match, while new signings Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to make his debut.

Here’s how it all unfolded:

Sunderland AFC live blog.

