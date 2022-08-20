We’ll start with the latest on the transfer front.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil still wants to add four or five more players to his squad before the end of the month and has hinted the Black Cats are closing in on reinforcements.

Club officials have been in talks over a deal for Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette, but the 18-year-old is one of numerous targets as the window enters its final stages.

Neil is still eager to sign another striker, and needs more defensive cover.

“For us, we will be recruiting, I’m very confident that we’ll have players in sooner rather than later,” said Neil in Friday’s press conference.

“We know the job that we’ve got to do.

“It always is hectic at the end of the window, but what I will say is that I’m hopeful that we will get a couple in before the sweep at the end.

“Things are certainly moving in the right direction. We’ll see how we go.”