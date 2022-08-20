Stoke City vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and transfer latest ahead of league fixture at the bet365 Stadium
Sunderland are preparing to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United in midweek, and will be hoping to bounce back against the Potters.
Sunderland are set to be without a handful of senior players, though, while Neil is still hoping for another breakthrough in the transfer market.
Stoke have taken four points from their first four Championship matches this season and drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough last time out.
LIVE: Stoke vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 10:17
- Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship today (3pm kick-off).
- Both sides will be without multiple first-team players due to injuries and suspension.
- Sunderland have taken five points from their first four league games this season while Stoke have taken four.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Stoke XI: Bursik; Taylor, Flint, Wilmot; Fosu, Kilkenny, Baker, Smallbone, Thompson; Delap, Brown
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Matete, Embleton, Clarke; Pritchard; Stewart, Simms
O’Neill on facing Sunderland
Here’s what Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said when asked about Sunderland:
“It’ll be another game when it’ll be tight. They’ve stepped up and had a good start for a promoted side as well.
“Everyone knows that Sunderland are a big club who will come with a big away support. It should make for a vociferous afternoon and a competitive game.
“For us, we have to focus on this is our third game at home. We’ve had a win and a draw at home. It’s an opportunity to put another three points on the board.
“There were aspects of the performance we can do better in on Wednesday night but when we look back at the game against Blackpool too we have a chance to take seven points from our first three games at home, which we think is a good return.”
The inside track on Stoke
Stoke drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough last time out and have taken four points from their first four league games this season.
To find out more, we caught up with Pete Smith from The Stoke Sentinel on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast:
Here’s what he said when asked about the team’s key players:
“The ones who are missing first off.
“Josh Tymon and Harry Clarke are the main wing-backs, who are really key to how Stoke play, they are both out for six weeks so that’s a real blow.
“Up front they will always have a threat. They have Dwight Gayle and Liam Delap has just signed who we are excited to see.
“They have some decent players up there, Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown. Brown scored against Middlesbrough but it would be a surprise if Delap didn’t start.”
Alex Neil on Stoke
Here’s what Neil had to say about today’s opponents:
“You only need to look at their recruitment, people talk about how much money teams have spent, but they naturally are one of the biggest spenders in the league, certainly in terms of wages.
“To go and get Dwight Gayle, the boy Laurent they signed from Reading was a good free transfer for them as well.
“They have a big squad, they have a strong squad and have just signed the boy Liam Delap so that’s another option that they’ve got.
“They have certainly got a lot of options.”
Team news
Neil said yesterday that Danny Batth, formerly of Stoke, should be available after feeling some discomfort in his groin against Sheffield United last time out.
Sunderland captain Corry Evans remains a doubt, though, while Leon Dajaku has been struggling with a thigh issue.
Carl Winchester (back) and Daniel Ballard (foot) remain out, while Dan Neil is suspended following his red card at Bramall Lane.
Stoke will also be without several senior players, including Nick Powell, Josh Tymon, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke and Harry Souttar.
Striker Liam Delap could make his debut after signing for the club on loan from Manchester City this week.
Transfer latest
We’ll start with the latest on the transfer front.
Sunderland boss Alex Neil still wants to add four or five more players to his squad before the end of the month and has hinted the Black Cats are closing in on reinforcements.
Club officials have been in talks over a deal for Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette, but the 18-year-old is one of numerous targets as the window enters its final stages.
Neil is still eager to sign another striker, and needs more defensive cover.
“For us, we will be recruiting, I’m very confident that we’ll have players in sooner rather than later,” said Neil in Friday’s press conference.
“We know the job that we’ve got to do.
“It always is hectic at the end of the window, but what I will say is that I’m hopeful that we will get a couple in before the sweep at the end.
“Things are certainly moving in the right direction. We’ll see how we go.”
