The Black Cats suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United in midweek, and will be hoping to bounce back against the Potters.

Sunderland are set to be without a handful of senior players, though, while Neil is still hoping for another breakthrough in the transfer market.

Stoke have taken four points from their first four Championship matches this season and drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough last time out.

Stoke City vs Sunderland live blog

