Stoke City 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis from the bet365 Stadium as Alex Neil makes one change
Sunderland are preparing to face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United in midweek, and will be hoping to bounce back against the Potters.
Sunderland are set to be without a handful of senior players, though, while Neil is still hoping for another breakthrough in the transfer market.
Stoke have taken four points from their first four Championship matches this season and drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough last time out.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.
LIVE: Stoke 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:21
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete, Embleton, Clarke, Pritchard, Stewart, Simms
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Wright, Alese, Evans, Diamond, Roberts
- Stoke XI: Bursik, Taylor, Jagielka, Wilmot, Fosu, Kilkenny, Baker, Smallbone, Thompson, Delap, Brown
- Subs: Bonham, Fox, Flint, Clucas, Wright-Phillips, Campbell, Gayle
18’ Matete booked
Sunderland were gifted an opportunity after Bursik’s pass went straight to Simms, yet the striker’s chipped pass to Pritchard was overhit.
The Black Cats then made an error at the back as Batth’s pass went straight to Baker inside the visitors’ half.
Matete brought the midfielder down and was subsequently booked.
14’ Another save
Brown stepped up to take the free-kick and forced another save from Patterson to the keeper’s left.
13’ O’Nien booked
Delap has already made a few runs in behind O’Nien and was clipped by the Sunderland man there.
The challenge has led to the first yellow card of the match.
11’ Big save from Patterson
That was the best chance so far.
Taylor’s clipped pass from defence went over Cirkin’s head and released Brown, whose shot was tipped over the bar by Patterson.
The following corner was cleared at the front post by Gooch.
9' Stoke seeing more of the ball
The hosts have seen more of the ball in the early exchanges and had a few attacks down the left.
Batth has just made a loose pass to concede possession and Sunderland have looked a little hesitant so far.
4’ Early scare
That was a nervy moment for Patterson early on as the keeper came off his line and saw his clearance blocked by Brown on Stoke’s left.
Sunderland managed to get players back to prevent the forward from getting a shot off.
Moments later Delap pushed O’Nien off the ball before Matete blocked the striker’s shot from inside the box.