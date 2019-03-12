'Still all to play for!': Sunderland fans eye the positives after battling Barnsley stalemate

Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes are now out of their own hands - but fans are remaining optimistic.

A goalless draw at Barnsley means that the Black Cats now sit four points off the top two with a game in hand - meaning they would need to rely on the Tykes slipping on should they wish to seal an automatic return to the second tier.

Sunderland fans have reacted to the draw with Barnsley

But supporters are keen to take the positives and know that with ten games still remaining, there is still plenty left to play for.

Here's how supporters reacted to the Barnsley draw on social media:

@davidsafcftm said: "Nothing spoils a football match like the wind, shame as it could of been a cracker like the home game"

@76skelly added: "Poor performance again, wind didn’t help but even in the 2nd half we didn’t do a great deal with wind behind us. Midfield looked leggy all game but in the long run it might be a decent away point"

@Carnival_Kids commented: "Got away with that tonight. Defended resolutely, bodies in the way etc, but lack of composure in the second half when conditions were in our favour was maddening. Barnsley the better side and we’ve a job on to catch them"

@irobarmstrong posted: "Never really looked threatening. Some will say that a point away against promotion rivals is good. Others will say our fate isn't in our own hands and our goal streak has ended."

@PeterBeuster tweeted: "A good honest battle, and all remains to play for. Weather clearly played it's part tonight, but we dug in and we'll take the point and go again this weekend. Safe ride home to the #redandwhitearmy superb backing tonight."

@safcmod added: "Overall not a bad result, 4 points with a game in hand behind Barnsley and lots of points to play for. Thought Power, Baldwin and McLaughlin all done well"

@RGHanson93 said: "Good point away from home against good opposition in tough conditions. Frustrating that it's not in our hands but there's still a while to go yet. Ha'way lads!"

@jburt13_ tweeted: "First time in 360 days we've failed to score in a league game. Astonishing stat to be honest"

@peterjames73 commented: "As you were. Not the greatest result but could have been a lot worse. Plenty of twists and turns to come yet. Onto Walsall"

@tenchylad posted: "Looking at the run in Barnsley seem to have a kinder run in than ourselves. That said we are still massively in the mix for automatic promotion and still the onus is on us to win our remaining fixtures hoping they drop 3 or 4 points. so for me a good point gained tonight"

@_dgallagher99 added: "Another point gained against a team in and around us. Certainly could not afford to lose tonight given our fixture schedule in April, and we have managed to get a result, particularly given how tough that first half was. Ten games to go with 30 points still up for grabs"

@dodge_22 asked: "Anyone else think these draws are papering over cracks that a loss would demand be addressed? Last couple performances have been dire. Tonight is by no means a disaster btw, top 2 is on a knife edge imo. Maddeningly frustrating tho"