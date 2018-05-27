Stewart Donald thanks Sunderland fans for 'fantastic' response to season ticket offer

Stewart Donald has thanked Sunderland fans for the 'absolutely fantastic' response to the club's extended season ticket offer.

Sunderland had already sold over 16,000 season tickets ahead of the League One campaign before it was announced on Friday the reduced price season ticket offer was being extended to June 22.

Donald has challenged fans to break the 20,000 season ticket mark and hundreds were sold at the ticket office on the first day of the extended offer.

And due to popular demand, the Stadium of Light ticket office will be open on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am to 1pm

A club statement read: "The ticket office opened early on Saturday as fan flocked to the SoL and queued outside, with season card sales nearing 17,000 despite there being over two months until the start of the new campaign."

Donald thanked supporters in a tweet: "Thank u to all the @SunderlandAFC fans for an absolutely fantastic response to the season cards.

"Your support is greatly appreciated & not taken 4 granted.

"We are all working hard to repay your faith & will keep you all updated on season tickets plus other developments next week."

* The ticket office is closed on Sunday (27 May).