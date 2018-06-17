Stewart Donald says Sunderland close to signings; updates on Jack Rodwell, George Honeyman and Lee Cattermole rumours

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has reiterated that the Black Cats are close to adding to their squad - and revealed details on reported interest in George Honeyman and Lee Cattermole.

Sunderland are yet to bring in any players this summer, but Donald says they have only missed out on one target - striker Florian Kamberi, who joined Hibernian this week.

Stewart Donald

READ MORE: Middlesbrough make £5m bid for Paddy McNair

Manager Jack Ross has drawn up a list of targets along with head of recruitment Tony Coton and hopes to make a transfer breakthrough this week.

Donald, replying to fans on Twitter, said: "The only player target we have lost out on is Kamberi to Hibs. But we are well placed on others so hopefully news soon. Lots of speculation but most of it is just absolute rubbish.

"I know everyone is desperate for signings. So am I. We are close but they need to be negotiated on - it won't be long and it will start moving. Still lots of quality players out there we could sign!"

One player that Sunderland have been linked with today is Barnsley midfielder Steve Mallen. The midfielder is well known to Ross, who had him at St Mirren before selling his to the Yorkshire club.

Mallen has failed to make an impact on the first team at Oakwell and could be available for transfer this summer.

Donald, meanwhile, also revealed that Sunderland have had no bids for George Honeyman and Lee Cattermole, who have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City respectively, saying: "We have not been contacted by either club."

And he said that none of his players have handed in official transfer requests - instead leaving it to their agents to try and force moves away from the Stadium of Light.

On whether any players have submitted transfer requests, Donald said: "None. They won't do that!!! They don't need to these days they just have their agents working hard. We may have talked a couple round."

Asked whether Jack Rodwell had turned down a move to the US, Donald replied: "I don't think so. I don't think the MLS is open for business for a couple of weeks anyway. I do not know though for sure."