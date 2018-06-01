Stewart Donald provides update on future of Sunderland Ladies after FA snub

Stewart Donald aims to provide clarity early next week on how Sunderland Ladies will move forward after being denied a place in the FA's revamped Women's Super League.

Melanie Copeland's side were this week told that they were unsuccessful in their application for a place in the new-look FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.

Donald - who arrived at the Stadium of Light after the club submitted their place for a bid in the league - says work is ongoing to evaluate the options open to Sunderland Ladies and hopes to provide an update by the start of next week.

The Lady Black Cats have until June 11 to launch an appeal to the FA - or may be allocated a place lower down the pyramid.

Donald said: "There are a number of jobs for this week and the Sunderland Ladies issue was one of them.

"The application went in I think quite a long time ago and when I checked on that it was a question of saying the league have the process and we have to wait for the outcome.

"I don't think the club was particularly confident in the package they put together, to be honest, that it would be accepted.

"What we are doing this week, we are looking at all the options with regards the Ladies so we can make a sensible option on what needs to be done.

"We talked through how close do they feel attached to the club? The proposal was to do something with Northumbria University.

"We have asked Sunderland Ladies and a couple of others to evaluate for us what the options are following the league rejecting our application to be in it.

"I would be surprised if there was no announcement by Monday at the latest, potentially Friday," said Donald on BBC Radio Newcastle.

Head of women's leagues and competitions, Katie Brazier, said that support would be provided to Sunderland and other clubs after they missed out.

"We understand that this will be disappointing for the three clubs who were occupying spots in The FA WSL.

"We will speak to the clubs to ensure they are placed at the right level within the women’s football pyramid for the 2018-19 season."