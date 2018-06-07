Stewart Donald provides update on future of Sunderland ace Paddy McNair amid Brighton interest

Stewart Donald has revealed there are other clubs closer to Sunderland's valuation for Paddy McNair than Brighton, though he would prefer the midfielder stays on Wearside.

The Seagulls have so far had two bids for the Northern Ireland international midfielder rejected and Donald has revealed he hasn't heard back from them since the last one was turned down.

Donald has already stated he doesn't want to sell the in-demand midfielder this summer, McNair finished last season with four goals in his last five games.

Reports in the national press had suggested Brighton were on the verge of signing McNair in a £7million deal.

Donald took to Twitter to deny that was the case, he wrote: "No truth. I have not heard from Brighton since turning down their offer.

"I don’t want to hear from them would prefer Paddy stay.

"Also there are other clubs that are closer to our valuation than Brighton so I’m not sure where that story has come from. We will see."

It seems Sunderland are facing an increasing battle to keep hold of their star midfielder, though, with interest strong.

Brighton have had two bids rejected so far, the latest for £3.5million, while an unnamed London-based club has seen an offer of £3.75million knocked back.

McNair has not indicated he wants to leave Sunderland, though he has spoken of a desire to play Premier League football again.