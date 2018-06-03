Stewart Donald on pre-season plans as ex-goalkeeper turned chief scout linked with Sunderland return

The Sunderland squad returns to training in less than three weeks and the pre-season friendly schedule is close to being finalised.

The players return to the Academy of Light on June 22 to start the gruelling summer work ahead of the League One campaign.

Sunderland have scheduled in a week’s training in Portugal at the start of July and the club is trying to organise a friendly while they are over there.

There will then be a series of friendlies before the League One campaign kicks off in the first weekend of August.

Jack Ross was keen to make some adjustments to the outline schedule that had been in place before his arrival but plans are close to being finalised.

Stewart Donald confirmed the friendly programme will be announced soon, adding: “The pre-season schedule was given to Jack, he wanted to make some amendments to it.

“I believe the club are going to Portugal at the start of July and we are trying to fix up a game out there.

“I think the pre-season schedule is three or four calls away from being confirmed so we will get that out as soon as we can because I understand that fans will want to book things.”

Meanwhile, former Sunderland goalkeeper Tony Coton has been linked with a return to Wearside.

Coton has been working as Aston Villa’s chief scout and Sunderland are reported to be keen to bring him back to the Stadium of Light in the same role.