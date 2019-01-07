Stewart Donald in talks with striker transfer target as Sunderland eye TWO additions

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has confirmed he has met with two potential signings - including a striker.

The Black Cats are keen to act swiftly in the winter transfer window, and Donald has held talks with a pair of possible new recruits as Jack Ross looks to strengthen his squad for a promotion push.

Ross is keen to add a defender to his ranks during the trading period and, in an interview with the Roker Rapport Podcast, Donald confirmed that one of the players he has spoken to would provide an extra option at the back.

And the Sunderland chief also revealed that he has held talks with a striker target and hopes that deals for the pair could be completed 'relatively quickly'.

"We seen two players today [Monday], both of whom we would hope would sign relatively quickly," he said.

"Opposite ends of the pitch, centre-back and a striker."

Sunderland are not expected to be particularly busy during the window, with the squad already having gone through a serious overhaul over the summer months.

But Donald has confirmed that he is willing to back Ross in the market if the Scot and his recruitment team can identify suitable targets - with the Black Cats' chief believing it would be 'criminal' if the club failed to strengthen during the month.

However, Donald is keen to ensure that any new signings do not damage morale at the Stadium of Light ahead of a crucial run-in.

"We can do whatever Jack [Ross] wants to do, within reason," added the chairman.

"We have to remember the current wage structure, we don’t want someone coming in unsettling the boat and earning two or three times more than anyone else we signed.

"But will we back Jack Ross? Yes.

"We have got ourselves into a position where it would be criminal not to strengthen our squad to try and make sure we have the best squad for the back end of the season and we are committed to doing that.

"But that is down to Jack and his management team, Tony Coton and Richard [Hill] to pick the players."

Sunderland have been linked with swoops for defenders Jack Hendry and Ben Heneghan during the window, while reports have also claimed the Black Cats are interested in a loan move for Arsenal attacker Joe Willock.

Ross had hoped to complete his first signing of the month early this week, but remains confident that an incoming will be completed before the visit of promotion rivals Luton Town on Saturday.