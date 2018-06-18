Stewart Donald hopes to make ‘more than one or two signings’ this week and says Sunderland must spend wisely

Stewart Donald says he hopes that Sunderland will seal 'more than one or two' signings this week.

The Black Cats are embarking on a significant squad rebuild after successive relegations.

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald

They are yet to make their signing of the summer but the first team squad are still nine days away from returning for pre-season training.

Asked on twitter whether the club will make any additions this week, Donald replied: "Blimey - I hope so and more than 1 or 2!".

Donald has also said that Sunderland do not need to raise funds to bring players in, but that he was determined to spend wisely.

The chairman said last week that the club had a number of offers in for players and that thus far, the only target they had missed out on was Swiss striker Florian Kamberi, who signed for Hibernian.

Donald said: "No [need to raise funds] - but we need to spend money wisely. Wont be any fees in the Millions like people keep quoting. We will make sensible investments in players we think have a potential and can improve."