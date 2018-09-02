Stewart Donald had this message for Sunderland fans after huge crowd of 32,193 watch Oxford draw

Stewart Donald has thanked Sunderland fans for sticking with the team after they battled back from a man and a goal down.

A huge crowd of 32,193 watched the 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

It was comfortably the biggest attendance in League One as Sunderland fans responded to the challenge set by executive director Charlie Methven to top the 32,000 mark.

Ricky Holmes gave Oxford a deserved lead from a free-kick before Max Power saw red for Sunderland.

A half-time reshuffle saw Sunderland claw their way back into the game, debutant Charlie Wyke levelled the scores with a close range finish.

Sunderland may have dropped two points on home soil but it was a fair and commendable result given Jack Ross’ side had to play 70 minutes a man down.

Sunderland owner Donald thanked fans for their support. Donald, writing on Twitter, said: “Thank u again to all the @SunderlandAFC fans. Stuck with the team after a slow start and the noise when we scored was incredible.

“Down to 10 men early on and a goal down it could have been a tough day but the fans and players stuck together and that showed. Thank u all.”

A crowd of 31,075 saw the Black Cats’ opening day win over Charlton, and that was followed up by an attendance of 29.876 when Scunthorpe United visited Wearside.

Those numbers are among some of the best in the country, let alone League One, with the biggest home crowd of the season watching the Oxford game.