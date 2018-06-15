Stewart Donald gives transfer update and says Sunderland have offers in for players

Stewart Donald says that there is a lot happening behind the scenes at Sunderland as the club embarks on a difficult squad rebuild.

The Black Cats are eager to move on a number of high-earning players ahead of the new campaign and so will have have to do a large amount of incoming business.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald

Former goalkeeper Tony Coton was confirmed as the club's new head of recruitment last week and alongside management team Jack Ross and James Fowler, has drawn up a list of transfer targets.

The club missed out on talented Swiss striker Florian Kamberi as Hibernian exercised an option to buy clause in his loan deal, but Donald said that offers for other players are in place.

Sunderland’s slow transfer start explained and the financial rules they have to satisfy

He wrote on twitter: "I would be pretty sure at this stage of the transfer window less than 10 percent of player signings have been made - there are still lots of players on holiday and hundreds still available. The player movements will start soon I am sure. We have offers out and lots of targets!"

Donald also had short shrift for suggestions that Turkish side Besiktas are preparing a two-year loan deal for Wahbi Khazri.

With Khazri's Sunderland contract expiring at that stage, it would essentially be a free transfer.

Donald said on twitter: "Unless we get a decent fee he will be back here playing!!"

Khazri is being tracked by a number of French clubs after a successful season with Stade Rennais.

He is expected to be fit for Tunisia's opening World Cup game with England on Monday.