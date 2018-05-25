Stewart Donald extends deadline for reduced Sunderland season ticket offer - as he targets 20,000 mark

New Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has announced that fans have more time to get season cards at reduced prices.

Donald, who formally took over the club at the beginning of this week, has today laid down a challenge to supporters.

Over 16,000 season cards have already been sold, with the chairman calling on supporters to beat last season’s total of 20,000.

He has now extended the deadline to purchase reduced price season cards until 5pm on Friday, June 22.

Under eights can get a free season card when bought with an under-22, adult or over 65 season card in the Stadium of Light's Family Zone.

Other prices have been reduced by up to 40% for the limited period.

The special prices are also guaranteed for three seasons for any supporter who buys before the deadline.

After June 22, prices are set to rise.

This coming season will be Sunderland's first in the third tier for 30 years and only the second time in the club's 139-year history.

Donald said: “The reception I’ve received from the Sunderland fans has been absolutely incredible and we want to give something back to them in recognition of this, so we’re extending the early purchase price period for a couple of weeks.

“We are excited by the challenge of turning this football club around.

"We know we can’t do it on our own, but as one we can become unstoppable and take Sunderland back where to where it should be.”

He added: “The last few years have been tough for fans – that’s an understatement – but together we can make the Stadium of Light a fortress once more, so I would urge supporters to join me next season.

“A new era starts now, and there’s no time to waste.”