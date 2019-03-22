Stewart Donald discusses the possibility of Sunderland re-opening the Premier Concourse for the 2019/20 season

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has refused to rule-out the possibility of re-opening the Stadium of Light's Premier Concourse next season.

The Black Cats elected to close the top tier of the Stadium of Light - commonly known as the Premier Concourse - in March of last year in a bid to improve the atmosphere at their home ground.

It was hoped that by confining home supporters to the lower bowl of the stadium, that the atmosphere generated by fans would improve moving into the 2018/19 season.

Around 1,500 supporters were affected by the move, which saw them have to surrender their seats in the Premier Concourse ahead of Sunderland's drop into League One.

But Donald has refused to rule-out the possibility of re-opening the upper tier of the stadium next season - but admits any such move will hinge heavily on season ticket sales.

The Sunderland chief was asked by a supporter on Twitter: "Stewart is there any chance of the top tier being re-opened next season??? Is it league dependent or a complete no go???"

Stewart Donald has discussed the possibility of re-opening the Stadium of Light's Premier Concourse

Donald then replied: "It is season ticket sales that will determine what we do."

The Premier Concourse was opened for the home fixture with Bradford City on Boxing Day as a bumper crowd of 46,039 descended on the Stadium of Light.

But it has remained closed for the rest of the campaign, despite Sunderland's impressive third tier attendances.

The Black Cats recently announced their season ticket packages for next season after selling 23,882 this campaign.