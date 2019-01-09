Stewart Donald denies Will Grigg medical but says Sunderland WILL sign striker

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald says they will sign a striker this month - but denied that Will Grigg has had a medical.

Northern Ireland international frontman Grigg has been linked with a loan move to the Stadium of Light after falling down the pecking order at Wigan Athletic.

Will Grigg.

Donald revealed on Monday that he has held talks with a striker over a possible move to Wearside, with Sunderland unsure of Josh Maja's future.

However, when asked on Twitter if Grigg had been having a medical at Sunderland, he replied: "Nope.

"We are working hard in January but we have work to do yet to get the players we want and I am sure we will be linked with almost everyone so will just wink all the way thru January.

"But we will sign a striker - probably."

Sunderland have been linked with a number of strikers, including Ayr United frontman Lawrence Shankland and out of contract Jai Quitongo.

They are also looking to bolster their defensive ranks, with a loan move for Burnley centre-half Jimmy Dunne expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours.