Stewart Donald denies Sunderland are paying five-figure monthly sum for Lamine Kone

Stewart Donald has confirmed that Sunderland are not paying any percentage of Lamine Kone's wages during his time away from Sunderland.

Kone is currently in the middle of a season-long loan at French side Strasbourg after expressing a desire to leave Wearside.

The 30-year-old featured regularly for the Black Cats last season but was keen to move on after back-to-back relegations.

A loan deal was subsequently struck with the Ligue 1 side, which also gives them the opportunity to purchase the Ivorian at the end of the season while freeing Sunderland of his high wages.

However, a report from L'Equipe in France claimed that the Black Cats were still paying 60% of Kone's wages - an amount which equated to roughly £53.000 per month.

But Donald has confirmed there is no truth in those reports, revealing that Sunderland are not paying a penny to the defender during his time away from the Stadium of Light.

Replying to a supporter on Twitter, Donald said: "We are contributing nothing to Lamine Kone playing in France.

"I do not know what Strasbourg are paying him exactly but we are paying nothing at all.

"They have an option to buy him but that is all."