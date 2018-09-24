Stewart Donald delivers his verdict on Sunderland's season start

Stewart Donald has praised Sunderland's 'solid start' to the season - but knows there is still plenty more work to do.

A thumping 4-1 win over Rochdale on Saturday saw the Black Cats climb to third in League One having lost just once all season.

The strong start is a far cry from Sunderland's dismal form towards the end of last season and Donald is hopeful that the new regime have stopped the 'downward spiral' that saw the club suffer back-to-back relegations.

Having had just one transfer window in charge, however, Donald is aware that although the early signs are positive there is still much work to be done.

Indeed, fellow director Charlie Methven opened up on the financial challenges that faced the club's new ownership over the weekend, describing Sunderland as being in a near-death state when he and Donald took control.

But with the club now on a more stable footing, Donald is optimistic for the future - and has urged supporters to stick with the club as they look to rebuild.

"Solid start!," he tweeted in a reply to a tweet from @iEddsyy.

"Only one window & there is still a lot 2 do for everyone but it looks like we have stopped the downward spiral & if we all work really hard & stick together we can turn this around an who knows how far we could go!!

"Lots to do but really pleasing first few months."