Stewart Donald confirms that Sunderland are set to replace pink seats at the Stadium of Light

Stewart Donald says that he has ordered 31,500 new seats for the Stadium of Light.

The faded red seats at the ground have long been a source of frustration for supporters, with the process of replacing them stalling in recent years.

However, Donald has confirmed on twitter that they will soon be a thing of the past.

He also urged fans to help with the process and will release further details in coming days.

He wrote: "Not the most important job at Sunderland AFC but one ticked off nonetheless.

"An order for 31,500 seats to replace those pink seats is being made so please look out for a press release over the coming days where we hope the fans can come down & help us to replace them."

The news follows a strong campaign to boost season ticket renewals for the upcoming campaign, with more than 20,000 fans committing for the 2018/19 season.