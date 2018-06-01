Stewart Donald confirms Sunderland Ladies to appeal against demotion

Stewart Donald has described Sunderland Ladies as “an important part of our Sunderland family” after confirming the club is appealing against their demotion.

Melanie Copeland’s side were this week told that they were unsuccessful in their application for a place in the new-look FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship.

Donald – who arrived at the Stadium of Light after the club submitted their place for a bid in the league – has confirmed the club is speaking with the FA in relation to securing a WSL licence for the SAFC Ladies team.

It comes after the FA announced Sunderland AFC Ladies’ application to participate in The FA Women’s Super League [Tier 1] and The FA Women’s Championship [Tier 2] for the 2018-19 season had been unsuccessful.

The Lady Black Cats had until June 11 to launch an appeal to the FA.

If the appeal is unsuccessful they will be allocated a place lower down the pyramid.

The new Sunderland owner says the club wants to continue the “long-standing tradition of developing top-class women’s footballers”.

Seven members of the last England squad had played for Sunderland Ladies earlier in their careers.

Donald said: “The ladies team is an important part of our Sunderland family.

“When you look at their history, seven of the current England women’s squad was produced by Sunderland, which is something to be very proud of.

“We want to continue the club’s long-standing tradition of developing top-class women’s footballers, as well as giving young girls the opportunity to aspire to play for Sunderland when they grow up.”