Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have this message for Sunderland fans ahead of tense League One finale

Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald have issued a final rallying call to the Sunderland faithful for one last push heading into a nail-biting finale to the League One campaign.

Sunderland, unbeaten in the league at the Stadium of Light this season, are second heading into the final six games.

Tomorrow they host ninth-placed Coventry City, with the Black Cats aiming to get back to winning ways following the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

That point did, however, push Sunderland into the automatic promotion spaces, with Jack Ross & Co determined to now stay there.

Sunderland’s support has been incredible this season, home crowds averaging over 30,000 and sold-out away ends.

Coventry are bringing a bumper away following of more than 3,000 and Methven believes a couple of extra thousand Sunderland fans could make all the difference.

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have a message for Sunderland fans

Methven said: “Quite rightly, the Sunderland fanbase is asking everyone at the club - the directors, management, players, and staff - to do absolutely everything within our power to push us over the line and secure automatic promotion.

“I can’t tell you the determination within the club to do just that. If we don’t make it, it will not be for the lack of trying - I promise you that.

“And in return I would just ask every fan to do whatever they can to help, too.

“We are in a very competitive environment right now playing against other clubs, in some cases quite big clubs, who have got various things to play for and if you look at the ticket returns it is obvious that Coventry are bringing an enormous following.

“I just hope that every Sunderland fan out there who is just thinking at the back of their mind ‘should I go, shouldn’t I go, might I go, might I not go’, decides to come and be part of making a difference to their football club.

“Sat at home, you cannot make a difference to your football club but if you and 1-2,000 other people turn up and make some noise and get behind our players and get on the backs of the opposition, you can make a difference.

“And in a situation where the margins are fine, it could make a big difference.

“When we came here last summer we were told as owners, and Jack was told, your baseline job is to put a team of players out who give 100 percent.

“And I think that whatever else can be levelled at the club and the team and the individual players, I don’t think anyone can disagree that there has been 100 percent effort out there on the pitch.

“The other side of the deal was that the fans would come out in their numbers and give their club the support it deserves, and they have certainly done that.

“But now we are at the end stage of the season and I’m asking every fan who is able to come to the Stadium of Light and support us, to do just that in these final three games.

“I know some people will be away on holidays and for some who live out of the area it is a significant expense, I understand that.

“But for those that can get here, it would be fantastic if they could help us achieve something which we can all look back on and celebrate together.”

Meanwhile, owner Donald took to Twitter and urged Sunderland supporters to back their side during some crucial home fixtures.

Donald, who has been out of the country, posted: "On my way back early from abroad for this one.

"If you can make the game please come along. @SunderlandAFC support has been unbelievable all season.

"If we can just have that for the last 3 home games to inspire the lads then we have every chance. Now is the time."