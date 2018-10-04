Steve Evans threatens defensive changes as Jack Baldwin continues to thrive at Sunderland

Jack Ross says summer signing Jack Baldwin has proven that he can thrive on the pressure of playing for Sunderland.

Baldwin impressed against Peterborough United, the club where he had played for four years.

The 25-year-old was made available for transfer as Steve Evans overhauled his squad, the Posh boss hailing Baldwins’ character but saying he could find ‘better players’.

Ross was unaware of that comment but said that Baldwin had proven his quality and was only going to get better.

“Jack was good against Peterborough,” he said.

“That is Steve’s opinion, I think he is a good player.

“He will make mistakes, he is only young and young for a centre half but I’ll take those mistakes because he will get better and he has already shown that he can deal with playing here.

“He is one that I believe that if we can progress through the leagues, like we want to, then he can come with us.

“We identified players that can do that and are like that and he fits that bracket.

“I am talking about the character and how players are, he is so desperate to be a success here,” he added.

“It was a big game for him, I didn’t know that comment, I hadn’t heard it and whether he had I don’t know but I thought he gave a performance that reflected a player that was desperate to do well and he did that again.”

Shortly before Baldwin’s summer departure, Evans said: “Jack Baldwin is the perfect professional. “I knew that when I placed him on the transfer list at the end of last season and nothing he’s done this summer has made my change my mind. “Jack is a special man, but I had to make a decision for footballing reasons and I felt I could find better players.”

Evans signed Rhys Bennett from Mansfield and said that Ryan Tofazolli was his ‘main man in defence’, but after the 2-2 draw was scathing about the lapses from his team.

“Sunderland go in front and it’s poor defending, we’re disappointed with the defending from our central defender...

“But for one individual error [for the second goal] we go on and win the game.

“It’s individual errors and what can you do? You can change the players.

“The first goal, the supporters will see it at home, he’s given too much time to turn and place the shot.

“The second goal, he’s on the touchline and going nowhere.

“But both of them know it. The boy has come in and said it at half-time and the other boy has come in at full-time with his shirt over his head.

“It was quiet changing room because I think they know they should have won here tonight.”

“But I 100% believe Sunderland will be up there, so we’re not far behind.”