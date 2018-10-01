Steve Evans reveals Peterborough squad won't be intimidated by Stadium of Light trip after Celtic and Rangers experience

Steve Evans won't change his attacking philosophy for the trip to Sunderland as he looks to build on five straight away wins.

Posh were knocked off the top spot at the weekend but remain one of the form teams in League One and are well-placed with Evans' promotion-chasing side second in the table.

Posh manager Steve Evans.

They head into the game against Sunderland on the back of a disappointing 2-2 home draw with Blackpool but their away form has been stunning with five wins on the bounce.

Read: Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog for the latest news from the Black Cats

Evans says he would be a 'fool' to change his attacking beliefs away from home, with the Sunderland defence braced for a busy night. Posh have scored 26 goals so far this campaign.

"We might have to tweak the way we play at home," Posh boss Steve Evans told the Peterborough Telegraph.

"Teams sit back against us at our place and it’s been more difficult for us to create chances.

"But I’d be a fool to come up with a wacky game plan just because we are playing at Sunderland.

"We have been terrific away from home all season. We’ve played some great football and scored some stunning goals and we will try and play the same way tomorrow.

"We will be positive and we will be looking to win."

Evans was full of praise for Sunderland ahead of the trip to Wearside, with another bumper crowd expected for the game.

The Posh boss insists, however, that his squad won't be overawed by the trip to the Stadium of Light.

"Sunderland are a huge club at League One level. We know all about the history and the passion of a fantastic fanbase.

"They will be favourites which is unusual for us lately, but it’s 11 v 11 and I have a group of players who will not be intimidated by a big crowd or a big club.

"There are lads in my dressing room who have played in front of 30,000 plus gates at Rangers and Celtic. They will be used to the atmosphere they will find tomorrow."

The Peterborough Telegraph report Posh should be at full strength.

Ivan Toney, Jamie Walker and Ryan Tafazolli all finished Saturday’s game with dead legs but were expected to train ahead of the game.