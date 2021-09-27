Stephen Elliott: This is why Sunderland should take so much confidence from the brilliant win over Bolton Wanderers

Sometimes, when a team capitulates like they did last week, it can create a vulnerability in those defensive areas in the following weeks.

The Wigan Athletic performance in the Carabao Cup was very good and the team sent a huge away contingent home happy once again this season.

I feel the cup games are helping to keep a togetherness in the Sunderland squad as it is allowing players to get minutes that would probably have struggled to get some, had the team been knocked out early.

Bolton was my biggest concern though at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, as they are a good side and under Ian Evatt have continued their good form from last season into this campaign.

Also, given the fact that Bolton Wanderers are one of the division’s top scorers with genuine attacking quality in their team I felt that Sunderland could have been at risk of conceding a few goals on Saturday.

However, with Tom Flanagan marshalling the defence after his suspension last weekend, the team produced their second clean sheet of the season in the league.

I don’t know Flanagan personally but he seems like a good solid guy and a top professional.

I’m delighted that he has seemingly found a real comfort in the heart of this Sunderland team and looks like he is getting better all the time.

Bolton for their part certainly had their opportunities to score and did look dangerous at times especially in the dying moments of the game but Sunderland did just enough to see the game out. After last weekend’s late collapse this was even more pleasing.

Carl Winchester – who is becoming a very impressive goal scoring full-back - for the third time this season proved to be Sunderland’s match winner. He has been outstanding this season and doesn’t look like he is going to let his standards drop anytime soon.

I liked the look of Elliot Embleton, Alex Pritchard and Aiden McGeady, playing behind Ross Stewart.

Lee Johnson said after the game that he wanted his full backs to get forward and utilise the space out wide. The manager felt there would be a bit more space out wide than usual as all the above like to move inside the pitch.

Both Dennis Cirkin and Winchester didn’t disappoint and enjoyed success at times in these positions on Saturday and it was fitting that the two full-backs combined for Winchester’s winner.

Overall, I felt Sunderland just about edged the game and were deserving winners.

Maybe the last few minutes could have been a bit more of a comfortable watch had some of the chances been put away by Sunderland but after last week’s slip up, it will fill the team with huge confidence that they were able to see the game out.

