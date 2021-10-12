Stephen Elliott: This is why a short break can reap rewards for Sunderland ahead of key month

The break will have hopefully done his squad the world of good ahead of a busy spell.

Sometimes in the season it’s nice to have a few days off to switch the mind away from football.

It can have a positive effect on certain players if they get to spend a few days with their families and friends without the stress of games and training etc.

Sunderland are back in Papa John's Trophy action on Wednesday night.

Players who have been carrying niggles or slight injuries will have the time to let the body heal up rather than pushing through the pain barrier.

A lot of players do have to push through pain and not recover properly when it’s fixtures on Saturday then Tuesday.

The league break will also give head coach Johnson time to reflect on the opening part of the season.

He can make a clearer observation on where he needs to improve in games without having league games to prepare for every few days.

Away from the league, I’m looking forward to seeing some more young lads tomorrow night against Manchester United in the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light.

Hopefully, we can see more of what we saw at Lincoln City last week in the same competition.

It may be their young team but games against Manchester United are always going to be a good test and one that the Sunderland players hopefully grasp.

